Wall Street Pummels Cigna Corporation (CI) After Recent Earnings Report

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Future Uncertainty Hangs Heavy in Cigna COVID-19 Study

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $257.00, which is $57.0 above the current price. CI currently public float of 355.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.97M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went down by -5.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of 19.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $220 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

CI Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.40. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Sadler Jason D, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Sadler Jason D now owns 27,482 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $1,320,000 using the latest closing price.

Cordani David, the President & CEO of Cigna Corporation, sale 52,455 shares at $220.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Cordani David is holding 253,427 shares at $11,540,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 10.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.47. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 82.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.21. Total debt to assets is 24.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.