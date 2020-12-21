Wall Street Pummels Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) After Recent Earnings Report

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.03. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $224.72, which is -$26.89 below the current price. TEAM currently public float of 128.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.79M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.92% and a quarterly performance of 39.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.98% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $255 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TEAM, setting the target price at $212 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at 18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.70. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw 105.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.73 for the present operating margin

+82.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation Plc stands at -21.72. The total capital return value is set at 1.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.17. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 200.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 29.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.