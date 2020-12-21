The Chart for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.33. The company’s stock price has collected -20.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/15/20 that Forma Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :FMTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.60, which is $25.05 above the current price. FMTX currently public float of 38.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMTX was 301.81K shares.

FMTX’s Market Performance

FMTX stocks went down by -20.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.62% and a quarterly performance of -16.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.69% for FMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $53 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMTX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for FMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FMTX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

FMTX Trading at -17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMTX fell by -20.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.24. In addition, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -34.60. The total capital return value is set at -64.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.