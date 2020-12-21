The Chart for Beam Global (BEEM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went up by 13.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.69. The company’s stock price has collected 28.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that The City of Montebello to Deploy Beam Global EV ARC(TM) Solar EV Charging Terminals

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Beam Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.67, which is -$11.02 below the current price. BEEM currently public float of 5.88M and currently shorts hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 533.39K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went up by 28.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.09% and a quarterly performance of 247.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 1025.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.37% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.32% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of 230.28% for the last 200 days.

BEEM Trading at 89.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +104.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +171.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +28.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, Beam Global saw 851.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from DAVIDSON PETER WARNER, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $25.82 back on Nov 20. After this action, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER now owns 58,034 shares of Beam Global, valued at $129,100 using the latest closing price.

DAVIDSON PETER WARNER, the Director of Beam Global, sale 15,000 shares at $21.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that DAVIDSON PETER WARNER is holding 63,034 shares at $320,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.00 for the present operating margin

-3.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -76.96. The total capital return value is set at -92.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.74. Equity return is now at value -55.80, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.