Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) went up by 10.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected 20.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Syros Closes $90.5 Million Strategic Financing

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SYRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYRS is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.88, which is $3.67 above the current price. SYRS currently public float of 38.10M and currently shorts hold a 11.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYRS was 535.74K shares.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS stocks went up by 20.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.58% and a quarterly performance of 20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.27% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.89% for SYRS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYRS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SYRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

SYRS Trading at 43.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares surge +55.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +20.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 76.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Young Richard A, who sale 5,357 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, Young Richard A now owns 339,211 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $46,874 using the latest closing price.

Young Richard A, the Director of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 633 shares at $8.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Young Richard A is holding 344,568 shares at $5,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3922.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3806.16. The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.70. Equity return is now at value -111.50, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.66. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 107.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.