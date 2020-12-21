Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/20 that Rite Aid Shares Are Jumping on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat. It Happened Last Year, Too.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE :RAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rite Aid Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is -$5.54 below the current price. RAD currently public float of 53.50M and currently shorts hold a 24.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAD was 4.86M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD stocks went up by 1.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.07% and a quarterly performance of 36.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Rite Aid Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.08% for RAD stocks with a simple moving average of 38.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

RAD Trading at 51.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +70.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw 20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.14. The total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.42. Equity return is now at value -57.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), the company’s capital structure generated 934.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.34. Total debt to assets is 59.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 860.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.