Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) went up by 11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year

Is It Worth Investing in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ :PFPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFPT is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Proofpoint Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.14, which is $4.03 above the current price. PFPT currently public float of 56.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFPT was 592.64K shares.

PFPT’s Market Performance

PFPT stocks went up by 10.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.10% and a quarterly performance of 26.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Proofpoint Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.00% for PFPT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFPT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PFPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFPT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $135 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Summit Insights, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFPT reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for PFPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PFPT, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

PFPT Trading at 24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +33.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFPT rose by +10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.01. In addition, Proofpoint Inc. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFPT starting from Knight David, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $114.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Knight David now owns 11,721 shares of Proofpoint Inc., valued at $286,493 using the latest closing price.

Willy Ashan, the EVP/GM-Sec Prd & Svc Grp of Proofpoint Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $107.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Willy Ashan is holding 1,966 shares at $269,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.81 for the present operating margin

+71.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proofpoint Inc. stands at -14.67. The total capital return value is set at -10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT), the company’s capital structure generated 136.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 34.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.