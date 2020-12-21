Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Vonage Powers Carbyne Next-Generation Emergency Response System

Is It Worth Investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :VG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VG is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.57, which is $1.13 above the current price. VG currently public float of 234.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VG was 2.27M shares.

VG’s Market Performance

VG stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.92% and a quarterly performance of 29.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Vonage Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for VG stocks with a simple moving average of 31.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to VG, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

VG Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VG rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Vonage Holdings Corp. saw 81.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VG starting from Citron Jeffrey A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $13.32 back on Dec 09. After this action, Citron Jeffrey A now owns 54,230 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp., valued at $333,000 using the latest closing price.

LALA VINOD, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vonage Holdings Corp., sale 37,500 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that LALA VINOD is holding 156,001 shares at $502,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+48.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.81. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.48. Total debt to assets is 40.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.