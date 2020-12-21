Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.69. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/20 that Take-Two, Occidental Petroleum, Moderna: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.17, which is -$11.16 below the current price. TTWO currently public float of 112.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.39M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.89% and a quarterly performance of 23.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.71% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of 35.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $210 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TTWO, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.97. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 66.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Sheresky Michael, who sale 227 shares at the price of $161.35 back on Nov 16. After this action, Sheresky Michael now owns 60,931 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $36,626 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $160.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 51,120 shares at $3,200,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.77 for the present operating margin

+48.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +13.09. The total capital return value is set at 17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.10. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.