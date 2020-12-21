Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) went up by 41.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.68. The company’s stock price has collected 4.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Editas Medicine Names Meeta Chatterjee, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ :EDIT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.33, which is -$44.96 below the current price. EDIT currently public float of 61.48M and currently shorts hold a 17.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDIT was 1.43M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT stocks went up by 4.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.61% and a quarterly performance of 99.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.99% for Editas Medicine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 105.52% for EDIT stocks with a simple moving average of 201.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $69 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to EDIT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

EDIT Trading at 151.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 34.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +206.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT rose by +41.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +309.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.36. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw 117.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Albright Charles, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $63.22 back on Dec 15. After this action, Albright Charles now owns 24,907 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $632,156 using the latest closing price.

Albright Charles, the EVP/Chief Scientific Officer of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Albright Charles is holding 24,907 shares at $450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-686.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -651.43. The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.26. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 11.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.98. Total debt to assets is 5.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.