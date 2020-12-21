Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went up by 23.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.85. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Upstart Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 290.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UPST currently public float of 9.00M. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 10.25M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.16% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of 35.16% for the last 200 days.

UPST Trading at 35.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.64% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +49.61%. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 49.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -0.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.