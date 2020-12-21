Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)?

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) went up by 9.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.82. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Shattuck Labs Added to Russell 2000(R) and 3000(R) Indexes

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :STTK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is -$5.72 below the current price. STTK currently public float of 29.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STTK was 297.27K shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.38% for Shattuck Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.33% for STTK stocks with a simple moving average of 42.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $34 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to STTK, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

STTK Trading at 42.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.84%, as shares surge +35.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK rose by +1.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.94. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc. saw 110.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STTK starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 3,441,176 shares at the price of $17.34 back on Oct 14. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 5,619,914 shares of Shattuck Labs Inc., valued at $59,669,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc. stands at -242.56. The total capital return value is set at -95.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.