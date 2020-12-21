Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) went down by -17.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s stock price has collected -9.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Nurix Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NRIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.60, which is $0.59 above the current price. NRIX currently public float of 18.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRIX was 161.01K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stocks went down by -9.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.38% and a quarterly performance of 16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.36% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.24% for NRIX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $40 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NRIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

NRIX Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.69%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX fell by -9.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.58. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw 89.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -69.74. The total capital return value is set at -2,431.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,372.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.