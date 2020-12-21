Is Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) a Keeper?

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) went up by 8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.12. The company’s stock price has collected 43.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TARS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.80, which is -$8.12 below the current price. TARS currently public float of 13.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TARS was 107.74K shares.

TARS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.71% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.21% for TARS stocks with a simple moving average of 95.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TARS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TARS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TARS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on November 10th of the current year.

TARS Trading at 95.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.63%, as shares surge +112.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +43.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.96. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 141.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.64.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 70.85.