Is Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) a Keeper?

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) went up by 20.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s stock price has collected 38.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Origin Agritech is Awarded a Grant by the Ministry of Agriculture for Two of Its GMO Corn Traits

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ :SEED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEED is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Origin Agritech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.00. SEED currently public float of 3.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEED was 42.78K shares.

SEED’s Market Performance

SEED stocks went up by 38.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.63% and a quarterly performance of 29.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 204.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Origin Agritech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.42% for SEED stocks with a simple moving average of 81.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEED

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEED reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SEED stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2009.

SEED Trading at 42.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares surge +39.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED rose by +38.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Origin Agritech Limited saw 158.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.06 for the present operating margin

-13.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Agritech Limited stands at -67.20. Equity return is now at value 639.60, with -20.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.