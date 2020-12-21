Is Mimecast Limited (MIME) a Keeper?

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) went up by 9.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s stock price has collected 13.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Mimecast Appoints New CIO to Lead Digital Transformation

Is It Worth Investing in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ :MIME) Right Now?

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 221.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIME is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Mimecast Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.56, which is -$0.06 below the current price. MIME currently public float of 58.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIME was 549.77K shares.

MIME’s Market Performance

MIME stocks went up by 13.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.51% and a quarterly performance of 21.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for Mimecast Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.45% for MIME stocks with a simple moving average of 29.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIME

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIME reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MIME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to MIME, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

MIME Trading at 23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +29.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIME rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.35. In addition, Mimecast Limited saw 25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIME starting from DiMarino Dino, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $47.86 back on Dec 15. After this action, DiMarino Dino now owns 6,393 shares of Mimecast Limited, valued at $215,387 using the latest closing price.

WALSH JOHN J JR, the Sr. Vice Pres., Engineering of Mimecast Limited, sale 2,000 shares at $48.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that WALSH JOHN J JR is holding 3,697 shares at $96,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+74.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mimecast Limited stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mimecast Limited (MIME), the company’s capital structure generated 99.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.77. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.