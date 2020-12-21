Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) went down by -8.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.68. The company’s stock price has collected 43.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Chinook Therapeutics Announces License Agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine for Development of Therapies in Kidney Diseases Disproportionately Affecting African Americans and Underserved Communities

Is It Worth Investing in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KDNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDNY is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.80, which is $11.74 above the current price. KDNY currently public float of 19.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDNY was 153.77K shares.

KDNY’s Market Performance

KDNY stocks went up by 43.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.98% and a quarterly performance of 50.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 273.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.69% for Chinook Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.45% for KDNY stocks with a simple moving average of 37.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $31 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDNY, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 02nd of the current year.

KDNY Trading at 28.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares surge +40.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY rose by +43.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw 223.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from DOBMEIER ERIC, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Dec 09. After this action, DOBMEIER ERIC now owns 56,837 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $26,150 using the latest closing price.

DOBMEIER ERIC, the President, CEO of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $13.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that DOBMEIER ERIC is holding 54,837 shares at $26,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -112.70, with -21.40 for asset returns.