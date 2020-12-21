Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/19 that Don’t call it a comeback for Value

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ :QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.20, which is $1.93 above the current price. QRTEA currently public float of 379.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 5.30M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.81% and a quarterly performance of 72.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Qurate Retail Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for QRTEA stocks with a simple moving average of 67.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

QRTEA Trading at 30.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw 93.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $99.15 back on Nov 23. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 5,091 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $198,300 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Qurate Retail Inc., purchase 996 shares at $100.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 3,091 shares at $99,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -3.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.00. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 165.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.32. Total debt to assets is 46.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.