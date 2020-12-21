Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) went up by 16.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.90. The company’s stock price has collected 31.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/18/20 that Security Stocks Rally on SolarWinds Hack

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYBR) Right Now?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2072.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.74, which is -$22.78 below the current price. CYBR currently public float of 38.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBR was 391.50K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CYBR stocks went up by 31.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.33% and a quarterly performance of 45.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for CyberArk Software Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.51% for CYBR stocks with a simple moving average of 41.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $130 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYBR, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

CYBR Trading at 32.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +33.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +31.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.73. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw 24.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.35 for the present operating margin

+76.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at +14.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 81.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.95. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.