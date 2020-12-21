Can Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Remain Competitive?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.74. The company’s stock price has collected -14.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Harmony Biosciences To Be Added To Russell 2000(R) And Russell 3000(R) Indexes

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HRMY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is $16.34 above the current price. HRMY currently public float of 46.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRMY was 186.62K shares.

HRMY’s Market Performance

HRMY stocks went down by -14.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.72% and a quarterly performance of 15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.93% for HRMY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $61 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRMY reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HRMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRMY, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

HRMY Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY fell by -14.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.11. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from Nielsen Jack, who purchase 3,922 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Aug 26. After this action, Nielsen Jack now owns 42,702 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., valued at $134,525 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Jack, the Director of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., purchase 823 shares at $34.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Nielsen Jack is holding 38,780 shares at $28,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2433.76 for the present operating margin

+20.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stands at -2535.06. The total capital return value is set at -173.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.