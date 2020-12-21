Can China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC) Remain Competitive?

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) went up by 29.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRC) Right Now?

China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRC is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCRC currently public float of 12.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRC was 6.97K shares.

CCRC’s Market Performance

CCRC stocks went up by 1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.06% and a quarterly performance of 4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for China Customer Relations Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.59% for CCRC stocks with a simple moving average of 33.49% for the last 200 days.

CCRC Trading at 33.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +45.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRC rose by +40.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. saw -48.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Customer Relations Centers Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.14.

Based on China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (CCRC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.10. Total debt to assets is 14.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.