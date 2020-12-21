Can Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) Remain Competitive?

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) went down by -8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.09. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :AINV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AINV is at 2.07.

AINV currently public float of 64.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AINV was 447.88K shares.

AINV’s Market Performance

AINV stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.92% and a quarterly performance of 26.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Apollo Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.70% for AINV stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AINV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AINV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AINV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AINV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AINV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

AINV Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AINV fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Apollo Investment Corporation saw -36.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AINV starting from Matas Barbara Ruth, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $11.42 back on Dec 15. After this action, Matas Barbara Ruth now owns 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment Corporation, valued at $79,940 using the latest closing price.

Widra Howard, the Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Investment Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $10.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Widra Howard is holding 51,666 shares at $160,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AINV

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.