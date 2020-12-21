Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Just Got Our Attention

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 16.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Allot Research Finds 68% of Global Consumers Would Consider Switching Telcos for Better Cybersecurity

Is It Worth Investing in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ :ALLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Allot Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $2.69 above the current price. ALLT currently public float of 20.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLT was 156.95K shares.

ALLT’s Market Performance

ALLT stocks went up by 16.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.75% and a quarterly performance of 23.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Allot Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.64% for ALLT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ALLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLT reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for ALLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2020.

ALLT Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLT rose by +16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Allot Ltd. saw 37.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allot Ltd. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.38.

Based on Allot Ltd. (ALLT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.02. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.