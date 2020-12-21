ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went down by -10.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.46. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALJJ currently public float of 16.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 209.36K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went down by -8.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.64% and a quarterly performance of 34.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.72% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 36.48% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1004. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.38 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -17.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.05. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), the company’s capital structure generated 600.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.72. Total debt to assets is 53.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 528.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.