Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Just Got Our Attention

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) went up by 24.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, Aqua Metals, Cocrystal Pharma, or Luminar Technologies?

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.75. AGIO currently public float of 61.42M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIO was 765.87K shares.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.33% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.55% for AGIO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $46 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGIO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AGIO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGIO, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

AGIO Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +20.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.06. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Alenson Carman, who sale 250 shares at the price of $39.93 back on Sep 02. After this action, Alenson Carman now owns 184 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $9,983 using the latest closing price.

Bowden Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,583 shares at $50.01 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Bowden Christopher is holding 8,306 shares at $179,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-361.57 for the present operating margin

+84.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -348.97. The total capital return value is set at -59.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.36. Equity return is now at value -57.60, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 17.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.07. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.