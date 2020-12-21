A Lesson to Learn: Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.79. The company’s stock price has collected 16.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Rapid7 Partners with SCADAfence to Provide Deep Visibility into Operational Technology Assets in Hybrid Environments

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is -$8.55 below the current price. RPD currently public float of 50.40M and currently shorts hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 590.14K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went up by 16.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.78% and a quarterly performance of 38.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Rapid7 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.01% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of 50.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $77 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to RPD, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

RPD Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.81. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 50.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Kaes Peter, who sale 20,226 shares at the price of $74.11 back on Dec 14. After this action, Kaes Peter now owns 68,885 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $1,498,996 using the latest closing price.

Schodorf Thomas E, the Director of Rapid7 Inc., sale 500 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Schodorf Thomas E is holding 25,575 shares at $38,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.68 for the present operating margin

+69.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -16.47. The total capital return value is set at -14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.87. Equity return is now at value -100.50, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 39.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.