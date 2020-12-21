A Lesson to Learn: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) went up by 10.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.10. The company’s stock price has collected 10.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Axonics(R) Announces Appointment of David M. Demski to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AXNX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $12.31 above the current price. AXNX currently public float of 31.28M and currently shorts hold a 17.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXNX was 544.40K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

AXNX stocks went up by 10.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.39% and a quarterly performance of 13.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.39% for AXNX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $62 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXNX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on September 02nd of the current year.

AXNX Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.60. In addition, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. saw 75.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Sama Rinda, who sale 8,763 shares at the price of $46.31 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sama Rinda now owns 91,201 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., valued at $405,844 using the latest closing price.

Woock John, the Chief Marketing Officer of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $44.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Woock John is holding 67,348 shares at $446,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-597.68 for the present operating margin

+53.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stands at -578.40. The total capital return value is set at -44.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.77. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.18. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.59.