Why Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Color Star Technology to Launch English Version of Its Color World App on December 31

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 40.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 2.84M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.33% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of -26.04% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5351. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw -64.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -393.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.