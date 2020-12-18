We Analyzed the Future Direction of Intuit Inc. (INTU), Here is What We Found

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $380.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Software Faces a Tricky 2021, Morgan Stanley Says. How They’d Play It.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ :INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTU is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Intuit Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $405.79, which is $20.68 above the current price. INTU currently public float of 255.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.27M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

INTU stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.01% and a quarterly performance of 26.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Intuit Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.87% for INTU stocks with a simple moving average of 25.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $450 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $400, previously predicting the price at $315. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to INTU, setting the target price at $351 in the report published on September 18th of the current year.

INTU Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $360.52. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 45.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Clatterbuck Michelle M, who sale 413 shares at the price of $348.07 back on Nov 23. After this action, Clatterbuck Michelle M now owns 546 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $143,753 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 587 shares at $348.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 221 shares at $204,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.34 for the present operating margin

+81.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 33.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.78. Equity return is now at value 41.80, with 22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 71.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.59. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.