We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), Here is What We Found

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) went up by 49.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.36. The company’s stock price has collected -10.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Projects $47 Million in 2020 Revenue and $70 Million in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ :HCDI) Right Now?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 599.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Harbor Custom Development Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HCDI currently public float of 2.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCDI was 38.42K shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI stocks went down by -10.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.75% and a quarterly performance of -6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Harbor Custom Development Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.74% for HCDI stocks with a simple moving average of 38.98% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at 47.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +34.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Griffin Sterling, who sale 82,826 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Dec 02. After this action, Griffin Sterling now owns 2,734,957 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $380,171 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at +0.76. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 970.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.