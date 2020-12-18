We Analyzed the Future Direction of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Here is What We Found

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/15/20 that 3 Internet Stocks to Buy—and 1 to Hold—for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ :EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.67, which is $8.38 above the current price. EA currently public float of 288.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EA was 2.86M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA stocks went up by 3.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Electronic Arts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for EA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on November 16th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to EA, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on November 06th of the current year.

EA Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.88. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Jorgensen Blake J, who sale 5,975 shares at the price of $132.64 back on Dec 09. After this action, Jorgensen Blake J now owns 52,793 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $792,539 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Studios Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 785 shares at $127.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 23,072 shares at $100,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.39 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +55.60. The total capital return value is set at 18.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.39. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.05. Total debt to assets is 10.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.