Wall Street Pummels Sysco Corporation (SYY) After Recent Earnings Report

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Sysco Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.30, which is -$0.66 below the current price. SYY currently public float of 508.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.97M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.28% and a quarterly performance of 10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of 28.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $88 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SYY, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on October 16th of the current year.

SYY Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.86. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Bertrand Greg D, who sale 36,403 shares at the price of $76.97 back on Dec 07. After this action, Bertrand Greg D now owns 38,403 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $2,801,939 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of Sysco Corporation, sale 250,000 shares at $73.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 20,593,928 shares at $18,329,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.25 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +0.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corporation (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,301.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.86. Total debt to assets is 66.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,158.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.