Wall Street Praises Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) After Recent Earnings Report

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went up by 12.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.19. The company’s stock price has collected 14.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that Tenable Recognized as Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.10, which is -$2.05 below the current price. TENB currently public float of 88.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 851.20K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went up by 14.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.57% and a quarterly performance of 13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Tenable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.63% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of 51.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

TENB Trading at 29.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +36.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +29.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.00. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 78.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $38.95 back on Dec 14. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 1,198,844 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $1,752,750 using the latest closing price.

Riddick Stephen A, the General Counsel & Secretary of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 1,472 shares at $34.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Riddick Stephen A is holding 11,811 shares at $51,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.48 for the present operating margin

+82.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -27.92. The total capital return value is set at -62.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.06. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.68. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.