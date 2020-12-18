The Chart for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.90. The company’s stock price has collected 17.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Utz Brands Completes Acquisition Of Insignia Portfolio Company Truco Enterprises

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 402.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Utz Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.29, which is -$0.68 below the current price. UTZ currently public float of 39.23M and currently shorts hold a 20.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 733.38K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went up by 17.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.05% and a quarterly performance of 24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Utz Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.07% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 56.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to UTZ, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

UTZ Trading at 22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 119.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.