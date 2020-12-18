The Chart for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s stock price has collected 9.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Acacia Research Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ :ACTG) Right Now?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACTG is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acacia Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.77 above the current price. ACTG currently public float of 46.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACTG was 227.24K shares.

ACTG’s Market Performance

ACTG stocks went up by 9.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.80% and a quarterly performance of 5.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for Acacia Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.99% for ACTG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ACTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACTG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACTG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ACTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2016.

ACTG Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTG rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Acacia Research Corporation saw 50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACTG starting from Booth Marc W., who sale 4,726 shares at the price of $3.61 back on Nov 09. After this action, Booth Marc W. now owns 201,415 shares of Acacia Research Corporation, valued at $17,070 using the latest closing price.

OCONNELL MAUREEN, the Director of Acacia Research Corporation, purchase 13,470 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that OCONNELL MAUREEN is holding 138,914 shares at $50,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-208.23 for the present operating margin

-62.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acacia Research Corporation stands at -152.19. The total capital return value is set at -12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.66.