Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE :STL) Right Now?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STL is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Sterling Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.12, which is -$0.7 below the current price. STL currently public float of 192.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STL was 3.16M shares.

STL’s Market Performance

STL stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.49% and a quarterly performance of 57.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Sterling Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for STL stocks with a simple moving average of 44.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STL stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for STL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to STL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

STL Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STL rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.90. In addition, Sterling Bancorp saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STL starting from Blose James P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Nov 10. After this action, Blose James P now owns 37,986 shares of Sterling Bancorp, valued at $64,502 using the latest closing price.

GEISEL THOMAS X, the President, Corporate Banking of Sterling Bancorp, sale 7,927 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that GEISEL THOMAS X is holding 27,172 shares at $90,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sterling Bancorp stands at +32.42. The total capital return value is set at 6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sterling Bancorp (STL), the company’s capital structure generated 66.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.88. Total debt to assets is 9.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.