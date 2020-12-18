Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) went down by -13.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.54. The company’s stock price has collected -15.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.67, which is $1.91 above the current price. PHAT currently public float of 23.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAT was 61.26K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT stocks went down by -15.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.38% and a quarterly performance of 4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.92% for PHAT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

PHAT Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.00. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Nabulsi Azmi, who sale 7,302 shares at the price of $45.26 back on Dec 02. After this action, Nabulsi Azmi now owns 838,200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $330,513 using the latest closing price.

Nabulsi Azmi, the Chief Operating Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,198 shares at $44.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Nabulsi Azmi is holding 845,502 shares at $318,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -21.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.04. Equity return is now at value -88.70, with -69.00 for asset returns.

Based on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.37. Total debt to assets is 9.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 68.20.