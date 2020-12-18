MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Just Got Our Attention

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went up by 10.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $351.41. The company’s stock price has collected 16.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for MongoDB Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $327.55, which is -$58.4 below the current price. MDB currently public float of 58.41M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 831.90K shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 16.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.14% and a quarterly performance of 73.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 188.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for MongoDB Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.21% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of 77.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $439 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2020.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

MDB Trading at 41.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +50.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.63. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 183.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Cochran Hope F, who sale 500 shares at the price of $339.44 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cochran Hope F now owns 5,092 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $169,720 using the latest closing price.

Hazard Charles M Jr, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $328.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Hazard Charles M Jr is holding 20,895 shares at $492,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.92 for the present operating margin

+67.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -41.62. The total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75. Equity return is now at value -470.10, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,190.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.25. Total debt to assets is 74.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,180.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.