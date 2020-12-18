Is SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) a Keeper?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) went down by -19.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected -21.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SCYNEXIS Announces Pricing of $85 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ :SCYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00. SCYX currently public float of 10.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCYX was 112.00K shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX stocks went down by -21.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.77% and a quarterly performance of 11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for SCYNEXIS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.81% for SCYX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $5 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2018.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw -34.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40430.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -44388.43. The total capital return value is set at -132.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.06. Equity return is now at value -305.70, with -59.60 for asset returns.

Based on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.58. Total debt to assets is 26.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.