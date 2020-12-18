Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) went up by 8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Is It Worth Investing in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :VMAR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VMAR currently public float of 1.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMAR was 888.90K shares.

VMAR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for VMAR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

VMAR Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR fell by -2.64%. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stands at +8.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.