Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Owens Corning Announces Dividend Increase, Authorization for Repurchase of Up to 10 Million Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.32, which is $1.72 above the current price. OC currently public float of 106.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 931.86K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.67% and a quarterly performance of 14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of 32.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on October 30th of the current year.

OC Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.12. In addition, Owens Corning saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Smith Gunner, who sale 3,303 shares at the price of $64.68 back on Oct 30. After this action, Smith Gunner now owns 24,905 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $213,638 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DANIEL T, the SVP and Chief Growth Officer of Owens Corning, sale 14,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that SMITH DANIEL T is holding 60,652 shares at $1,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+22.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 31.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.