Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :CRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNT is at 2.06.

CRNT currently public float of 61.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNT was 426.62K shares.

CRNT’s Market Performance

CRNT stocks went down by -8.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.96% and a quarterly performance of 9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Ceragon Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for CRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $3.25 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2020.

CRNT Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw 26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+33.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.