Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/11/20 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Reports Stock Disposition by Board Chairman

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX :NOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.86, which is $2.88 above the current price. NOG currently public float of 32.84M and currently shorts hold a 13.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOG was 1.12M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.90% and a quarterly performance of 75.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.84% for NOG stocks with a simple moving average of 30.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $10 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $1.80. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

NOG Trading at 66.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +78.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw -59.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Akradi Bahram, who sale 130,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Dec 10. After this action, Akradi Bahram now owns 1,681,989 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $1,247,402 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 130,000 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 1,811,989 shares at $1,176,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.96 for the present operating margin

+35.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at -12.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.20. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -25.50 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 200.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 58.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 200.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.