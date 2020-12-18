Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected 10.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Highlights Lumateperone Presentations at the 59th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.70. ITCI currently public float of 72.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 863.43K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went up by 10.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of -10.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.63% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 27.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

ITCI Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.42. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw -17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Halstead Michael, who sale 79,425 shares at the price of $27.62 back on Nov 17. After this action, Halstead Michael now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $2,193,446 using the latest closing price.

Hineline Lawrence J., the SVP of Finance CFO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 28,034 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hineline Lawrence J. is holding 0 shares at $712,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-254090.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -243713.69. The total capital return value is set at -57.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.46. Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -42.60 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 11.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.61. Total debt to assets is 9.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27,924.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.