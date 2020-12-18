Here’s How Your Trade MEDNAX Inc. (MD) Aggressively Right Now

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.66. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that MEDNAX Completes Sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners

Is It Worth Investing in MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE :MD) Right Now?

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MD is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MEDNAX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is -$4.78 below the current price. MD currently public float of 81.88M and currently shorts hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MD was 1.38M shares.

MD’s Market Performance

MD stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.24% and a quarterly performance of 31.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for MEDNAX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.18% for MD stocks with a simple moving average of 43.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MD reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for MD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MD, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

MD Trading at 32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, MEDNAX Inc. saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from MEDEL ROGER MD, who sale 33,194 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Dec 10. After this action, MEDEL ROGER MD now owns 1,590,232 shares of MEDNAX Inc., valued at $764,919 using the latest closing price.

MEDEL ROGER MD, the Director of MEDNAX Inc., sale 66,806 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MEDEL ROGER MD is holding 1,623,426 shares at $1,536,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.63 for the present operating margin

+23.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDNAX Inc. stands at -32.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.52. Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on MEDNAX Inc. (MD), the company’s capital structure generated 121.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.85. Total debt to assets is 43.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.