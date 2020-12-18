Can Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Remain Competitive?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went up by 16.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.66. The company’s stock price has collected 33.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Silvergate Announces Addition of Jonathan Melton as Director of Digital Asset Lending

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is -$18.74 below the current price. SI currently public float of 16.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 345.14K shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went up by 33.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.00% and a quarterly performance of 231.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.34% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of 208.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $54 based on the research report published on December 17th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 16th of the current year.

SI Trading at 88.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +81.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +244.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +33.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.91. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw 232.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from Reed Scott A., who sale 426,488 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Reed Scott A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $17,059,520 using the latest closing price.

DIRCKS THOMAS C, the Director of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 60,000 shares at $40.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that DIRCKS THOMAS C is holding 23,183 shares at $2,439,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at +27.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.72. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.11. Total debt to assets is 3.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.