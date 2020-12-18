Can CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) Remain Competitive?

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Redspin, a Division of CynergisTek, Announces Approval to Perform Work for 300,000 Suppliers to the Defense Industrial Base Significantly Expanding Addressable Market

Is It Worth Investing in CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX :CTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTEK is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CynergisTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CTEK currently public float of 9.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTEK was 1.05M shares.

CTEK’s Market Performance

CTEK stocks went down by -4.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly performance of 20.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for CynergisTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for CTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -10.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEK

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEK reach a price target of $8.25, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for CTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CTEK, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CTEK Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEK fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4387. In addition, CynergisTek Inc. saw -56.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEK starting from Meadows Theresa Zak, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $1.49 back on May 28. After this action, Meadows Theresa Zak now owns 14,500 shares of CynergisTek Inc., valued at $6,705 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Dana Davis, the Director of CynergisTek Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Sellers Dana Davis is holding 20,000 shares at $14,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.92 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for CynergisTek Inc. stands at -25.34. The total capital return value is set at -14.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.00. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.88. Total debt to assets is 4.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.