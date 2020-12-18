Can AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Remain Competitive?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 19.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that AIkido Pharma Announces Publication of Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program for Pancreatic Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 1.50M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.25% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.01% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.55% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at 22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5923. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -49.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.