Buy or Sell Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went up by 20.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Meten EdtechX Expected to Increase Products Prices, Leading to a Significant 50% Increase in its Estimated Net Profit in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 15.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 108.22K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.21% and a quarterly performance of -74.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.80% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.97% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -74.16% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -26.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -29.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw -77.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 123.20, with -24.40 for asset returns.