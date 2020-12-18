Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) went up by 6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Applied DNA Reports 2020 Year End and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :APDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APDN is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. APDN currently public float of 4.36M and currently shorts hold a 10.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APDN was 223.76K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stocks went down by -3.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly performance of -19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.16% for APDN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APDN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for APDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to APDN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

APDN Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw 48.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APDN starting from Montgomery William W, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Jun 26. After this action, Montgomery William W now owns 245,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., valued at $577,500 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery William W, the 5% owner of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Montgomery William W is holding 215,000 shares at $210,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.31 for the present operating margin

+76.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at -160.01. The total capital return value is set at -600.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -566.39. Equity return is now at value -186.00, with -105.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.